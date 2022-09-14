Support Local Journalism

This writer recently heard of the passing of Frank Eugene Flint. He was a good man and father. He was a lifetime resident of Promontory except for time in service to the United States Air Force. He seemed, to this writer, a shy person with a sense of humor. He was very careful about his yard and garden, which always appeared neat and beautiful. He was married to Donna Toombs (Flint) for 71 years. He was a father of five lovely daughters and a son. He will be missed. His funeral was Monday, Sept. 12 at Myers Mortuary.

Laura Wheatley is on a committee at school for a fall carnival instead of a Halloween party on the 15th of September. She also says her four oldest girls are enjoying their half days at school. The days were shortened due to the heat.

