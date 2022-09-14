This writer recently heard of the passing of Frank Eugene Flint. He was a good man and father. He was a lifetime resident of Promontory except for time in service to the United States Air Force. He seemed, to this writer, a shy person with a sense of humor. He was very careful about his yard and garden, which always appeared neat and beautiful. He was married to Donna Toombs (Flint) for 71 years. He was a father of five lovely daughters and a son. He will be missed. His funeral was Monday, Sept. 12 at Myers Mortuary.
Laura Wheatley is on a committee at school for a fall carnival instead of a Halloween party on the 15th of September. She also says her four oldest girls are enjoying their half days at school. The days were shortened due to the heat.
Laura and her girls prepared 12 dozen ears of corn for the freezer. She says all the girls did a good job helping and cleaning up afterwards.
Boyd Udy enjoyed a rodeo on TV staged in the state of Washington.
Boyd and daughter Jessica went to a horse show in Preston, Idaho. Jessica won her class at the reined cow horse event. Boyd’s granddaughter Kynzee didn’t show at this show. Boyd says his friends from the Adams Ranch and their family did good. Jenny Adams, Ben’s wife, won a saddle for her high points for the year in her division. Don Adams’ children did real good, too.
Boyd feels the terrible heat is gone now, and hopes that we are done with it for the year.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen went to the Fort Bridger, Wyoming rendezvous Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Orson says the weather was almost uncomfortably hot. He and Jeannette participated in the selling of their trade goods at their booth while there. Orson feels they did pretty good at this activity.
Winnie Richman stayed in her home most of the week in front of her cooler. It helped only a little bit. She read books and ate sparingly. After chores one evening, she looked at her car temperature gauge and it was 103 degrees! She will be glad to see the end of this terrible heat.
Jim and Starr Mitchell picked blackberries with friends in Salt Lake County. The friends live in that area. Unfortunately, there weren’t very many berries, but Starr thinks there were enough to use on ice cream or pancakes.
Jim went grouse hunting with his friend and bagged three, which are now in the freezer for later use. Grouse are about the size of chukars.
The Mitchells are very grateful to the mosquito abatement department for their trip out here recently spraying mosquitoes.
This very terrible drought has killed the three-year-old walnut tree on the Mitchells’ property. Starr hauled five-gallon buckets of water to it to try to save it, but couldn’t do it. The hose isn’t long enough.
Starr has noticed the swallows are gone. She said she noticed only two batches of eggs this year instead of three. She also says the hummingbirds have disappeared. She says she has begun to see a few winter birds arriving. She says these are towhees with red eyes and black and orange feathers, with white in their wings.
Jim and Starr visited friends Frank and Lisa for several hours, and were treated to a delicious lunch. “She is a wonderful cook,” Starr says.