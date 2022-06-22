Orson and Jeannette Poulsen had a great time with their Good Sam Club camping at a state camp in Nephi, Utah. There were games, meetings and entertainment along with delicious potluck dinners. Visiting friends from across the state held many happy memories for the Poulsens. “There were a few glitches that complicated our time there,” Orson allows, “but overall it was a fun outing.”
Jim and Starr Mitchell express their gratitude for a little more rain.
Grandma Starr took granddaughters Gabi and Madi Mitchell to the library and signed up for the Summer Reading program.
Grandma and girls attended a presentation from SeaQuest. While there, they got to pet a real boa constrictor.
After that, the threesome went to Art in the Park in Ogden and made puppets, and then thoroughly enjoyed a puppet show.
And even after that (!), Starr took her dear granddaughters to a zipline, which they enjoyed so much they stayed for hours.
Starr’s brother Patrick, Jim and Starr procured a wood permit and cut their first load for winter use.
Starr made strawberry topping for ice cream from a case of berries purchased at Kent’s. Gabi and Starr stirred and bottled the sugar-free product for later use.
For their first week of no school, the Wheatleys all enjoyed sleeping in.
The family enjoyed a garden party at Laura’s sister Stacy Ashby’s home in Collinston. There were many attendees from both families. The Wheatleys have planted beans and peas in their garden at home.
Play practice for Everly and Georgia has become very enjoyable. The girls have singing and dancing parts only, so no speaking parts to memorize.
Kate, daughter No. 4, has a harp recital in a few weeks’ time. Laura says “harps are very expensive!”
“PTA is over, so we can now relax together,” Laura says.
Boyd Udy was hugely surprised by a birthday party put on by Kris and the kids. His birthday was June 6. He says “A lot came, and it amazed me!”
The children come out to ride the horses regularly. Boyd is teaching them to have a care for the horses. “Riding is NOT just spur and whip and galloping around,” he says. Boyd expresses his pride in them, and is glad to work with them.
Boyd is out and about spraying weeds and keeping things neat. He is also mowing the grass. “There is always something to do,” he says.
Winnie Richman has a “to-do” list that gets longer each day. She is busy doing what she can about it.
The NBA is exciting to watch in the comfort of her home. She was hoping for the Boston Celtics to win it all this year, but they get too excited and miss many shots. As of this writing, the Golden State Warriors are ahead, three wins to two.
Thursday, Winnie joined with sister-in-law Gayle Richman for lunch at Chuck-A-Rama. Both ladies enjoyed a delicious lunch.
Sunday, Winnie enjoyed church and choir practice after. Among many beautiful songs, the one honoring dads was her favorite. It will be performed on Father’s Day. Then she stopped at daughter Heather’s to pay for some books she had ordered.