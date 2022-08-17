Orson and Jeannette Poulsen left home on Wednesday for a very special trip to West Yellowstone for a rendezvous. They will be there until Sunday. They will come home on that day. The whole group of people sold their trade goods among themselves, and to a plentiful group of tourists. They all enjoyed great meals and camaraderie. They also went to a play production. They were favored with fantastic weather, according to Orson.
Zane and Laura Wheatley went on a date to dinner with their friends. They devoured a delicious meal and enjoyed great conversation.
All six Wheatley daughters are having a great summer and had fun avoiding the rain at home. They have not, according to Laura, mentioned missing school yet. Laura is asking them to be good while she paints the laundry room. The color is tan. The girls are having fun playing with girls their own ages.
Boyd Udy is very glad to have the girls come out to the ranch to ride horses. This past week they loaded their horses for a ride up Logan Canyon with Boyd. He says it is pretty stressful driving the trailer in Logan traffic, but all turned out well. The group had fun and also enjoyed the lunch they took with them. Boyd says the scenery was pretty.
Winnie Richman celebrated entering into her eighth decade with several personal favorites. She had a Maddox meal with pie; a big batch of her favorite Idle Isle candy; and a Waltman Special, which she took home to eat at her leisure. She still has some candy left in her refrigerator, which is disappearing a little every day. She also purchased an inflated, floating 80th birthday balloon, and a red one and a green one, too. They are still floating almost a week later.
Starr Mitchell took her granddaughters Gabi and Madi to the library in Ogden last week. The event there was “Party With the Pirates.” The girls wore pirate hats, eye patches, and belts with swords. The library rented a pirate ship on wheels (for easy transport). The kids played on the ship in groups of 10 at a time. The girls had a great time. There was also a slide on the ship, and a great big wheel to turn. Other activities for the children were ocean themed.
Gabi and Madi finished their summer reading of all their books. They kept track of what they read on papers, and marked the books off as they finished reading them. Then they turned in their papers at the library and picked a prize out of the box there.
Madi’s birthday was fun. She wanted her cake to have a picture of Ariel on the top. She got it.
Starr and Jim are very grateful for the rain that came to Promontory last week. “We sure needed it,” Starr says emphatically.