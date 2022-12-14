The Zane Wheatley family decorated their Christmas tree. Laura says “it is a fake one this year, and I am so happy!” The family also did other Christmas decorations around the house.
Ruby is in a Christmas performance in gymnastics. Georgia has a Christmas piano recital soon. Kate is still doing ballet and harp. She can play “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” quite well. Kate will also have a Christmas recital. Everly is excited to be drawing cartoon-like pictures for the school paper.
Nora and Kyra are doing preschool. They love it. There are several children involved, both boys and girls, so they are making lots of new friends.
Starr Mitchell says her granddaughters Gabi and Madi are doing well. Gabi is in the after-school choir. They are getting ready for a Christmas program at the church. She is also taking a math class after school that makes math fun; she loves it.
Madi chooses an alphabet letter, then thinks of a word that begins with that letter and says it. She has found this fun and loves doing it. She can do words on her own now, too.
All the family is doing good: Jim and Starr, Steven and Ashley, and their daughters.
Jim is having a hard time raking the fallen leaves to put in the compost pile before it snows again. He will keep trying!
Orson Poulsen bought a different tractor in Payson. He will go get it on Thursday this week. While in Payson, he visited a friend from his high school days. They had been in school together for many years.
Boyd Udy is staying warm in the evenings by watching the televised events of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. When asked if he has a favorite event, he says “I just love to watch the rodeo.”
Winnie Richman has been getting ready for Christmas. She has most of her gifts ready to wrap. She feels buying for kids is very hard! Because of the weather, she is trying to stay warm at home. Sometimes even that is hard. Her chores consist of feeding her cats and providing a full water trough for her five mares out in the pasture.
Winnie is very grateful to son Aaron and all he does for her. Jim Mitchell and his wife Starr also do a lot to help Winnie with feeding bales of hay to the mares in the field.
Winnie is working on a new puzzle and really appreciates daughter-in-law April for helping her while Aaron does the work.
