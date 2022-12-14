Support Local Journalism

The Zane Wheatley family decorated their Christmas tree. Laura says “it is a fake one this year, and I am so happy!” The family also did other Christmas decorations around the house.

Ruby is in a Christmas performance in gymnastics. Georgia has a Christmas piano recital soon. Kate is still doing ballet and harp. She can play “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” quite well. Kate will also have a Christmas recital. Everly is excited to be drawing cartoon-like pictures for the school paper.


