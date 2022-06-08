Orson and Jeannette Poulsen are lamenting the loss of their garden. It looked really, really good and promised a rich harvest throughout the summer. Then disaster struck in the form of their flock of turkeys. The garden wasn’t fenced, but the turkeys were. The avaricious birds got out somehow and completely ate the garden.
Now the turkeys are back in their pen, which has been reinforced, and the garden is also securely fenced. Orson has replanted and the Poulsens have a hope for a harvest, albeit a later one.
Jeannette drove to Salt Lake City to spend time with her son Luke Houston and his two sons: Parker, age 5; and Asher, age 3. They visited the Tracy Aviary and had lots of fun.
Luke and his wife welcomed the arrival of a new baby girl just two days before the trip to the aviary. All is well. Luke’s wife is recovering nicely amid the joy of having a girl after the two boys.
Laura Wheatley will be released from her PTA responsibilities in a month. She is glad.
Ruby Wheatley had her eighth birthday party with her friends. They had a great time. She is now preparing for her baptism the first Sunday in June.
Laura’s father, Denis Hendricks, came to dinner on Sunday. Laura’s mother was out of town.
The Wheatleys not only enjoyed the rain, but also enjoyed putting up a hummingbird feeder for the one bird they have observed humming around their yard. The girls are excited about the feeder, and also about watching the bird as it comes near the feeder. Zane is still working locally.
Jim and Starr Mitchell’s granddaughters had a big end-of-school party. They also received their homework assignments for the summer.
Starr says “the rain is a huge blessing! We received about two inches in our rain gauge. The mosquitoes are already out, but they will get worse with the moisture.”
Gabi and Madi are excited to be able to stay with Jim and Starr at Promontory for longer periods now that school is out. They love to visit with grandpa Gary Petit. He loves their visits, too.
Jessica Udy went to the horse show in Preston on Saturday. She did good with her two horses. They helped her place first and second in their classes. She did this even though it rained.
Boyd and friends gathered some more cows and their calves on Memorial Day to ship to summer pastures in Idaho. All exclaimed their delight in the rain that had fallen. Rain is an inconvenience, but very necessary.
Winnie Richman is very glad for the rain. She didn’t have to water her beautiful garden flowers until two days later. She fell, couldn’t find anyone to come help her up, and managed to secure a hold on an old garden decoration to help her up. No damage was done except to her pride.
On Friday, she took flowers to graves in the cemetery. The grounds were beautiful. She was grateful to the workers who cut the grass and kept everything looking great. Then she went home, did the few chores, and watched basketball on television.