Orson and Jeannette Poulsen enjoyed three days with the Good Sam Club at Hyrum State Park and reservoir. One day after their Good Sam Club fun, they traveled to Salt Lake City to help son Brandon move into an apartment there. During this time they also attended a preschool graduation of grandson Parker Houston.
On Friday, Jeannette traveled with friends to several quilt stores from Springville to Logan. They called their travels a “shop hop.”
Saturday was the day of the Perry, Utah garage sales. Any family living in Perry can have a garage sale and find it well publicized. The Poulsens and a good friend were able to take in about 20 sales, and made some very good bargains. Orson and Jeannette felt the week was long and tiring, as well as busy.
Starr and Jim Mitchell have put all their seedling plants into their garden. They are relieved to have far fewer chores now. Even their tomatoes are planted.
Gabi and Madi are doing lots of bike riding. Grandma Starr walks along with them. The Mitchells’ chicks are now half-sized in their development at nearly three and a half weeks old. Their turkeys are flapping their wings and doing great, too.
The Mitchells have noticed huge numbers of buzzards. The family cats are killing all the voles in their yard. It seems like huge numbers of the little pests.
Laura Wheatley has been very busy. The PTA convention lasted for two whole days. She says her family was mostly on their own for that time.
Everly Wheatley had a robotics competition on Friday at Lagoon. She did well and had lots of fun, too. The girls rode several rides while there. Laura says she made the discovery that she was “too old” to ride the rides … after a couple of rides she got dizzy.
Boyd Udy took some cows to a reined cow horse competition in Tremonton. He says it was a good-sized event. All had fun. The cows were “fresh” and provided the horses and riders a good challenge.
Saturday evening, Boyd and Kris went to a wedding reception for Shane Haviland’s daughter.
Boyd says his and Kris’s Sunday school class is doing good. There are boys and girls in the eight-member group.
Winnie Richman had mostly just many phone calls to make to get everything done during the week.
However, on Sunday after sacrament meeting, she drove to Brigham City to pick up good friend Carolyn Carter and go to the production of “The Pirates of Penzance” in Salt Lake City.
Winnie and Carolyn enjoyed it hugely. The music was wonderful. The speaking parts provided humor and kept the entertainment moving. At one point when all the music was loudest, the soprano’s high notes were even heard more loudly. And still it was all musical.
Winnie likes to count actors and singers on stage at various times, and notice the costumes and scenery. Even when the curtains are down, shadows can be seen moving behind them to prepare for the next stages of the action. All in all, “The Pirates of Penzance” was wonderful. Winnie says “I would gladly go again.”
Winnie is watching the NBA steadfastly.