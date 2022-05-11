Jim and Starr Mitchell have moved many of their growing garden plants into their greenhouse during the day. At night when the temperature is cold, they bring the plants into the house to keep them safe. All their plants have begun to produce flowers, and tiny fruits and beginning vegetables. Also on their back porch are their 36 baby chicks and 10 turkey poults. These young birds are kept separate from each other.
Granddaughters Gabi and Madi are doing good in school and are getting ready for summer vacation. Gabi plays soccer on Saturdays and loves it. Madi likes to make pancakes with Grandma Starr. She also enjoys making other items on the menu. The wonderful thing to Starr is she also helps wash up dishes and baking utensils.
Orson Poulsen mowed his lawn for the first time. He says his peas are starting to appear. He planted them back in March. He planted little onions instead of onion seeds, and they are coming up, too.
Orson has been working in Box Elder County schools as a substitute teacher. He taught at Alice C. Harris Intermediate School. He also reports his mother Joycle Poulsen is doing good.
Jeannette Poulsen is doing handwork in the evenings in front of the television. She is also keeping very busy during the days.
Boyd Udy spent five days at a big cow-cutting event last week. Daughter Jessica came frequently to help push cattle for the various classes. Her daughter Kynzee came when she could. Both ladies were good help and had fun. There were contestants from all over. Boyd is very grateful to the people who provided the 1,400 head of cattle for the event. He says it rained for about an hour. He also enjoyed the kids’ coming out to ride horses. He is getting the sprinklers ready for summer at the ranch.
Laura Wheatley claims to have had “just a regular week;” however, she took some of her daughters to the library to choose books for themselves and their sisters who didn’t go. There has been some sickness in the family and they are all trying to get over that. Zane is still working locally.
The Wheatleys are getting their camper trailer ready to be sold so they can do more hiking. Laura mowed the lawn last week for the first time. “It’s bigger than it looks!” She also says there are tulips showing up here and there. She would prefer veggies to come up.
Winnie Richman is making plans to do some spring cleaning. It seems like everything needs to be done first, or before she can start.
The Richman flowers are making their appearances. The crocuses have bloomed, and the daffodils are lovely. Winnie wishes the daffodils with a different look would start to appear. Only time will tell if she planted in vain or not. She is trying to find time to buy and plant some rose bushes in the side yard.