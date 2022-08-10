Jim and Starr Mitchell have completed getting their winter supply of wood to their home. They have gotten it split and stacked and covered for winter use. In addition, Jim has taken some of it and split it into smaller pieces, kindling, to use to make starting fires easier.
Starr says Gabi and Madi are eager to start school in two weeks’ time. They have been using their skills from last year to keep brushed up, and to be prepared to learn new things right from the start. Both girls have done well.
Laura Wheatley took Everly, Georgia and Ruby school-clothes shopping. Ruby and Kate are presently the same size, so they can share their clothes.
Kate, daughter No. 4, has had two teeth come loose. She also had a birthday party. She had fun with that. She had chocolate cake and played in the sprinklers. She had a few friends over for that. Laura also says they are all just trying to survive the heat.
Boyd Udy says the girls have kept coming out to ride the horses. He and they went on a nice trail ride on the mountain at the ranch. Now they want to ride Logan Canyon with Boyd.
Winnie Richman is enjoying her new cooler at night. She is watering her flowers on an abbreviated daily schedule. She waters half the flowers one night and the rest of the flowers the next night. She waters late in the day, hoping the water will not evaporate as soon as it might if she were to water in the morning (when it is cooler!) She is wishing, pleading and praying for rain. She is also trying to keep up on paying her bills.