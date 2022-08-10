Support Local Journalism

Jim and Starr Mitchell have completed getting their winter supply of wood to their home. They have gotten it split and stacked and covered for winter use. In addition, Jim has taken some of it and split it into smaller pieces, kindling, to use to make starting fires easier.

Starr says Gabi and Madi are eager to start school in two weeks’ time. They have been using their skills from last year to keep brushed up, and to be prepared to learn new things right from the start. Both girls have done well.

