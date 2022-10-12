Support Local Journalism

Jim and Starr Mitchell got the rest of their pumpkins out of their garden and baked them. When the pumpkins were cool, they put them in their freezer for future use. After doing the pumpkins, Jim and Starr cleaned out their garden of weeds, stems and other debris and put them into their compost pile. Next spring, they will turn over the pile and mix everything together again. They will also have added vegetable peelings and any other organic matter to the pile throughout the winter. The Mitchells have tomatoes and green peppers still growing.

Jim and Starr have helped Starr’s brother Patrick chop his winter wood into usable sizes for his wood stove.

