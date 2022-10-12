Jim and Starr Mitchell got the rest of their pumpkins out of their garden and baked them. When the pumpkins were cool, they put them in their freezer for future use. After doing the pumpkins, Jim and Starr cleaned out their garden of weeds, stems and other debris and put them into their compost pile. Next spring, they will turn over the pile and mix everything together again. They will also have added vegetable peelings and any other organic matter to the pile throughout the winter. The Mitchells have tomatoes and green peppers still growing.
Jim and Starr have helped Starr’s brother Patrick chop his winter wood into usable sizes for his wood stove.
The Mitchell’s granddaughter, Gabi, is still doing soccer and loving it. Madi, her younger sister, has her own soccer ball and is practicing with it so she can play on Gabi’s team when she is old enough.
Both Gabi and Madi received their report cards back with very good grades. The senior Mitchells report being very proud of their granddaughters.
Laura Wheatley and all the rest of the family watched all five sessions of General Conference together. Laura says the little ones became a little restless, but were not disruptive.
Zane Wheatley had his birthday last week. He requested cookies and ice cream for his dessert. The girls gave him gifts from the dollar store in Tremonton. He professed to be thrilled with them.
Everly Wheatley celebrated her birthday last Saturday. She asked for strawberry shortcake and ice cream for her dessert. She also received lots of gifts.
Laura says she is not quite done with canning yet. She did some quarts of pears last week.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen enjoyed General Conference. They agree it was “amazing” and “wonderful.” They were thrilled with the 14 newly announced temples President Nelson mentioned in his closing remarks on Sunday. President Nelson said there are now 168 temples operating in the world today for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Orson is still busily engaged helping a neighbor get his corn harvested. Jeannette is crocheting along with attendants at the temple several times.
The couple collected wild plums and made jelly out of them. Jeannette also canned 14 quarts of pears for future use.
Boyd and Kris Udy watched General Conference on TV.
Boyd says he will soon be finished getting his place in town finished as he wants it to be. He expresses being excited about it.
Winnie Richman “had” to go to town way too often last week. She is making a concerted effort to organize her shopping list to reduce these trips to a minimum.
For the first time in several years, she watched General Conference’s five sessions uninterrupted. She too was thrilled with President Nelson’s announcement of 14 new temples throughout the world.
Aaron and April came to visit after the Sunday afternoon conference session. Aaron watered all of Winnie’s flowers while April and Winnie relaxed and talked. He did a few other things for her at her request. As always, their visit was too short. After they left, Winnie made plans for the coming week, read a chapter from her book, and went to bed early. She is feeling better this week.
