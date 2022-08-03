Time Magazine has a section called “The World’s Greatest Places.” Along with Greece, Istanbul, Australia, Copenhagen and British Columbia, Park City, Utah was mentioned favorably in the July 25 issue. Winnie Richman had to re-read it to be sure she read it correctly. “Way to go, Park City!” she says.
Winnie has been trying (not too successfully) to keep cool. She couldn’t even sleep at night with her fan on. She went to Lowe’s in Logan for an air conditioner, got one, and now she can cuddle down with a cover and catch up on her sleep. She is grateful to son Aaron for installing it. It works on a push-button device close to her bed.
July 20-22, Winnie and good friend Carolyn Carter drove to Logan to three separate operas at the Ellen Eccles Theater. They were all wonderful, but “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was really great. The music provided by the symphony orchestra, the extremely well-trained singers, the choreography, and even the facial expressions caused a desire to see it again — or at least for it not to end.
Dr. Michael Ballam is to be thanked for bringing such amazing talent to the Logan stage. The Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater is celebrating its 30th year of providing fine music in Cache Valley. The singers are from all over the world. Some of the young performers are from Cache Valley!
Winnie says “I have heard Michael Ballam speak, but I have never heard him sing, so I wanted to see ‘The Man of La Mancha’, in which he was the star. He was wonderful.”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent a week with the Good Sam Club at Ririe, Idaho. They played games and had good dinners to which all contributed. To get to Ririe, Orson took the back road instead of going on the interstate. The ride was beautiful! Jeannette had surgery on her hand the day before they left. She is doing well.
Starr Mitchell says her and Jim’s nephew, Ryan Petit, and wife Mandy, are the proud parents of a son, their first child, Carter Ryan Petit. Jim’s brother Tracy is happy to be a grandfather, and Gary Petit is also proud to be a great grandfather. Both mother and son are doing well.
Starr says their garden is producing well. She has made and bottled tomato soup and salsa so far. She and Jim purchased a case of strawberries from Kent’s and are working on bottling strawberry topping for ice cream.
Jim and Starr took their granddaughters Gabi and Madi to the train museum in Ogden. The girls found the brick out front on which is engraved the names of their parents, Steven and Ashley, who had their wedding reception there.
The Mitchells also went to the library, the nature center, and the dinosaur park. Starr says “There is never a dull moment for us when we take our granddaughters anywhere.”
They have also spent time in Ogden with the girls at their home.
Laura Wheatley and girls went to the planetarium in Salt Lake City with her sisters and families. They had fun. They all went to Zane’s sister’s to play in the sprinklers and keep cool. All are enjoying Zane’s mother’s pool in Deweyville.
The girls who have instruments practice every day, but only have lessons every other week due to it being summer.
The whole family went to the aquarium in Layton. They got to touch lots of the fish, including a stingray. They also got to touch a turtle and a lizard. The highlight of their trip happened when they took handfuls of birdseed out to give to the various birds. The birds flew down and landed on their arms. Nora was a little scared at first.
The Zane Wheatley family went on an overnight backpacking trip in Honeyville. Laura says it was only about a mile, but seemed longer by the time they got to where they camped. Kyra rode most of the way on Zane’s shoulders. All had fun.
Boyd Udy and friends finished the fencing project they were involved in. He says the deer flies were terrible, and it was way too hot. “It’s a good job to have done,” he says.
Tyrell Udy and family are doing good in Montana. Jessica Udy won her class at the horse show recently.
Boyd is in charge of the Box Elder County Draft Horse Show at the Box Elder County Fair this year. He sends out a plea for entries, and says to call him with the information needed. He says the 24-horse hitch will be here again on Aug. 22.