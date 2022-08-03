Support Local Journalism

Time Magazine has a section called “The World’s Greatest Places.” Along with Greece, Istanbul, Australia, Copenhagen and British Columbia, Park City, Utah was mentioned favorably in the July 25 issue. Winnie Richman had to re-read it to be sure she read it correctly. “Way to go, Park City!” she says.

Winnie has been trying (not too successfully) to keep cool. She couldn’t even sleep at night with her fan on. She went to Lowe’s in Logan for an air conditioner, got one, and now she can cuddle down with a cover and catch up on her sleep. She is grateful to son Aaron for installing it. It works on a push-button device close to her bed.

