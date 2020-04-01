Property tax hike not the way to go
Dear Editor,
Another tax increase! I am not going to talk about the merits of why you want more of my money. I want to talk about why you think you need to do it with a property tax increase.
I have been a resident of Tremonton since 1967 and a property owner since 1972. In that time the value, of my meager 1,250-foot home, has risen to 13 times what I paid for it. Every time the value went up, so did my tax bill and every time the city got more of my money. So much for no tax increase in three decade.
In the the last six years I saw my water bill double and my sewer bill go from $18 to $28 a month. Now here comes a secondary water system that will cost me $60 year even if I don’t hook up to it. Neither of these projects are done and you want more.
I can’t believe you are even considering adding to the burden of the Tremonton seniors. Maybe you can explain why a property tax on a few is better than a sales tax increase on the many.
Lyle Vance’s comment is right on. I think most of the council members are still working. Every year Social Security sends you a copy of your past wages and you projected benefit when you retire. Take a good look at it and honestly tell me you can live on that. I urge you to find a better more equitable way to finance your project.
Brent Riser, a good friend of mine for over 40 years, had some words of wisdom that I will leave with you. He said: I tried to reach in my pocket to get my wallet out to pay for the gas I just put in my truck. I couldn’t get my hand in there because the city, county, state and federal government had their hands in there.
Frank Blum
Tremonton