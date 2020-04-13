In 2018, the U.S. Interior Department opened more land to the hunting of migratory and upland game birds at Box Elder County’s Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge as part of a nationwide hunting and fishing expansion effort. The Trump administration plans to open 2.3 million additional acres of land for hunting and fishing at more than 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries nationwide, including Fish Springs in Utah, under a proposal unveiled last week.