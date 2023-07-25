As the weather continues to heat up in Utah, so are concerns for freshwater harmful algal blooms, which can produce toxins that are dangerous to humans, livestock, working animals, and pets.
Freshwater harmful algal blooms (HABs) are usually caused by rapid growth of blue-green algae (known as cyanobacteria) in water bodies such as lakes, ponds, and streams. These organisms can produce toxins (known as cyanotoxins) that are harmful to humans, livestock, working animals, and pets.
Contacting or ingesting contaminated water (including water spray or mist) can result in irritation, illness, or even death. Cyanobacteria are naturally found in water bodies, so they cannot be eradicated. Instead, it’s important to understand how and why blooms occur.
Cyanobacterial blooms and their potential toxicity often are a result of excess nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, in water bodies. Excess nutrients can come from adjacent agricultural lands, livestock waste, and leaky septic systems, among other sources. HABs typically form in summer, when warm, nutrient-rich, stagnant waters and more frequent sunlight increase the opportunity for their growth.
Treatment of current HABs involves chemical, biological, or mechanical treatment targeted directly at the contaminated waters. Prevention of future HABs involves changing the conditions that favor cyanobacteria, including nutrient management of the surrounding land and trapping or treating nutrient losses to waterbodies.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure in animals include vomiting, excessive salivation, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, weakness, convulsions and liver failure.
In severe cases, HAB poisoning can lead to death. Therefore, any potential intoxication needs to be immediately addressed by qualified professionals. If you suspect HAB exposure, please contact the Utah Poison Control Center immediately at (800) 222-1222.
For further information on HAB symptoms and area risk, you can reach out to:
• Dr. Hannah Bonner, Recreational Health Advisory Program Coordinator for the Utah Division of Water Quality, at hbonner@utah.gov, or visit their HAB webpage.
• Your state or county health department
• Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website
Steps you can take if a potential exposure to cyanotoxins has occurred:
• Eliminate animal access to the suspected contaminated water source.
• Wash animals with clean water and monitor for symptoms of exposure to cyanotoxins. Isolate any animals exhibiting symptoms and seek veterinary care as soon as possible.
• An alternative source of livestock drinking water might be needed.
• Contact the appropriate state agency for sampling and testing guidance to test the water source for HABs and cyanotoxins. It is not safe for landowners to sample the water themselves without proper personal protective equipment and procedures.
• If a HAB occurs, there is potential for recurrence. Therefore, the waterbody should be monitored.
• Adopt conservation practices that reduce the risk of livestock exposure to HABs and prevent and reduce nutrient loading to waters to minimize the risk of future HABs occurrences.
If HABs or cyanotoxins have been detected in a water body, preventing exposure by restricting access is key to ensuring the health and well-being of people, livestock, working animals and pets on the farm.
