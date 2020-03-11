During the recent Corinne council meeting, Mayor Brett Merkley explained the use of the little flags and sticks in many yards. These are markers showing city ownership of land. If the flag is beyond a fence, or out building, homeowners are OK. If the flag is inside private yard limits, items must be moved so construction machines can move in and work on water/sewer lines in the alley way. Actual construction will take place in the spring; landowners now have time to easily complete any changes needed that will enable the work to proceed.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell suggested that the bidding process begin for the restoration of the Methodist Church. She wants to know the difference between bids from an historically licensed contractor and one not familiar with historical restoration.
Councilman Shane Baton countered, saying he needs a purpose for using taxpayer money for restoration of the building. Following this council discussion, it became obvious there was need for public input as to what the community expects and/or wants the building to be used for.
In response, Mayor Merkley has mandated a work meeting open to the public on April 21 for the purpose of community members to voice their wishes as to the future use of the Methodist church, i.e., rental for events, church services, tours, etc.
To date, the city has liability insurance, but not insurance on the building itself. Plans are underway to remedy the situation.
There were several youngsters baptized last week in Corinne. Leyna Bond, daughter of Amy and Trystan of the Second Ward; Isaac Gilmore, son of Lisa and A.J. Gilmore; Luke Davis, son of Angie and Brackan Davis; and Max Davis, son of Tiffany and Zach Davis, all of the First Ward.
Breakfast will be served to members of the First Ward on Saturday, March 21, to welcome in spring!
The community offers condolences to the family of Don Woodward, who passed away last week.