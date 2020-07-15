Due to COVID stuff, the Fourth of July was more private than public, but fun nevertheless. That holiday will have to suffice for a long while as there won’t be much going on until Halloween! Wait — so far there will be a county fair, but no Peach Days. Perhaps there will be school, but not as we have been used to. Life goes on.
July 28 there will be a public meeting for the citizens of Corinne to give opinions as to the hiring of two full-time firefighters to coordinate emergency calls among the volunteer firefighters. Property taxes will be increased to pay salaries for these employees.
There seem to be two schools of thought on this issue. As the population of the area increases, so does the demand for more services of the volunteer firefighters, both medical and firefighting. When they are called out during the day, they must leave their full-time employment, causing havoc for their employer and their paycheck hours. Two full-time employees would always be available for emergencies, would coordinate who is available to be called up, keep the equipment including the trucks ready to go, and do the paperwork — all tasks now done by volunteers after a run. Volunteers would continue to handle any nighttime calls as usual.
The opposing thought is that Corinne is not a large enough city to need a full-time fire department, the volunteer crew is well trained and appreciated for their work, and increased taxes cannot be tolerated at this time.
No decision will be made at the July 28 meeting, explained Mayor Brett Merkley. This meeting is to give all citizens a chance to ask questions and their wishes to be heard so the city council can make an informed choice based on citizen input. That decision for adopting two full-time fire employees will be made at the August city council meeting.
The format of the meeting on the 28th will include a signup sheet giving those who wish to be heard about three minutes for their input. Councilman Shane Bateman said there should not be a time limit as everyone is entitled to their opinion, or if someone else raises a concern to the first person’s remarks they should have an opportunity to respond.
Any written opinions must be delivered to City Recorder Kendra Norman to be included in the notes for the meeting. A flyer has been sent out as a reminder of the meeting, which will be held at the old Corinne School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
At the present time, Corinne City does not have a person in charge of animal control. Until the position is filled, any problem with dogs, etc., please notify Shane Bateman or Mayor Merkley. Any volunteers?
Councilwoman Irene Jensen voiced concern over a recent recital held in the old Methodist Church. Mayor Merkley agreed that the situation was not handled according to protocol. However, the building is now covered by insurance, he said.
City ordinance violations are under scrutiny. Sixteen letters have been sent out. Those involved have 30 days to come into compliance or face court justice, stated Merkley.