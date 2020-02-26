Public-private deals go against free market
Former governor and now candidate for governor, Jon Huntsman, brought in the, “Governors Office of Economic Development”(GOED) and Governor Herbert carried this unconstitutional program forward which continues today.
Jon Huntsman goal was to bring jobs to the state of Utah, but with that government intrusion, he brought in an unfair playing field with businesses. GOED incentivized out-of-state businesses to come to Utah by giving out tax credits, incentives, exemptions to certain businesses, thereby, picking winners and losers.
Box Elder County commissioners entered into three more public/private partnerships with Allos Environmental, Promontory Point Landfill, Project Steel and Project Rocket. I questioned why we needed two landfills and commissioner Hadfield stated in case we have an earthquake or flood. This second landfill is very close to the water which would be more prone to flooding. They also entered into the agreement without knowing what the costs would be to the county.
The Promontory Point Landfill is an hour away from Corinne and the road is winding, very narrow with sections of the road that have no asphalt. It is hard to imagine semi-trucks hauling garbage on this road and the possible environmental problems with the landfill being so close to the water and a brine shrimp company.
The claim with all these public/private partnership is that they will bring in more tax revenue for the government but what it actually does is increases property taxes for everyone; property taxes which are unconstitutional as well as the income tax. Property and labor should never be taxed.
It is disappointing to have our representatives going against the free market system which is the only fair system. GOED needs to eliminated.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City