Tremonton wrapped up the inaugural season of the first city-sponsored farmer’s market on Saturday with a decidedly autumn flair.
Vendors, visitors, artists and gardeners gathered at Midland Square, where cool weather and hundreds of locally grown pumpkins set the scene for the market’s sixth and final installment of the year.
“It’s really injected some life into downtown,” Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren observed while getting ready to weigh pumpkins for a contest he started in the spring in conjunction with the market.
Dozens of local youth signed up at the first market in May and have been working all summer to grow the biggest pumpkins possible. The winner of that contest was 5-year-old Lynden Clark, whose giant gourd weighed in at 84.4 pounds.
“I don’t know what he did,” said Jordyn Clark, Lynden’s uncle who was there on behalf of his nephew to accept the award. “Trade secret, I guess.”
All contestants received certificates and prizes for their efforts. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were a common theme at the market, lining the walkways and providing entertainment for local kids at a mini-pumpkin painting and decorating station.
Vendors who participated in the market throughout the season were feeling the love as they wrapped things up for the year, including the Littlefield family, which has been making and selling cotton candy at a booth since the market first opened in May.
“My kids started this business and it was their idea to come here,” said Kelly Littlefield, who was manning the booth Saturday along with daughter Madison. “We started doing small markets, and this has been the most fun and the most profitable one.”
After traveling from their home in Garland to markets in Logan and southern Idaho, she said the family was excited when they heard a new one was starting up so close to home.
“We’ll be back next year,” she said.
While it took a team to bring it to life, the farmer’s market is largely the result of the work of Sara Mohrman, who opened Main Street Mercantile after moving to town in the summer of 2021.
Mohrman saw the need for events that attract more foot traffic downtown, and began working with city officials to get a market organized. She said she has been thrilled with the turnout at the monthly event this year, and is looking forward to even more success in 2023.
“Our vendors have been really successful. A lot of them have sold out, and they’re itching to participate next year,” she said. “I hear a lot of chatter around town, too, that people are just excited to see a new breath of life downtown.”
While there will be some fine tuning on the organizational side to bring in even more fresh produce, baked goods and other items people expect to find at a farmer’s market, Mohrman said at least one thing will be the same next year.
