The GWFC Women’s Civic League teamed up with Tremonton City to bring a pumpkin walk to the local community. The public turned out in force to see a variety of pumpkin- and Halloween-themed displays from local schools, businesses and other organizations.
In addition to getting people in the spirit of the season, the event was also organized to help promote the use of the new trail that opened to the public in 2019.
The theme for the walk is “It’s Scary — But We are in This Together.” The event did not charge an entrance fee, but a donation box was available. A portion of the proceeds will be used to enhance the park located at the trail.
