Laura Wheatley reports being “relieved” to have her four oldest daughters finished with their swimming lessons. “They had fun and learned a lot,” she says.
Wheatley daughter No. 6 is now walking one or two steps at a time before plopping down on her fanny. She is roundly applauded every time.
In their kitchen news, Laura did 50 (!) quarts of applesauce. She is glad it is done! She also put up some grape juice from some grapes Zane picked up in Burley for a good fair price.
Laura says the girls — Everly, Georgia, Ruby and Kate — are still loving school. They get up eagerly to get ready to go each morning.
Orson Poulsen reports his garden is all tilled and ready for planting next year. His map of this year’s crops will prevent using the same places for the same things (crop location) next year.
He and Jeannette were the hosts for a Good Sam Club party on Wednesday. They assigned different kinds of menu items to the members. All enjoyed a wonderful dinner.
Orson and Jeannette helped close down Peterson Park as part of their mission recently. It is now officially closed for the winter.
Orson has started riding his horses more often now. He rides up on the mountain near his home and several other places to keep the horses from getting bored. He is an outdoorsman who would never get bored himself.
Boyd Udy has kept busy at home and on the ranch, winterizing everything. He is also riding his horses to get them ready for the reined cow horse fall show in Ogden. It will be a big one and last for 10 days. There will be people and contestants from everywhere.
On Monday, Winnie Richman had help loading this year’s calf crop onto trailers to haul to the Weber Livestock Auction in South Willard. She is deeply grateful to Tim and Arthur Douglas, Steve Peterson and Casey Call for their help. The calves were lively and needed all the encouragement they could get. The men made it look easy as Winnie’s, Steve’s and the Douglas’ trailers were loaded. Then they headed to Willard.
Tuesday, Winnie watched as her 45 calves sold. She would have been better off to have sold them even last week. However, they sold good according to how things were.
Winnie says “We are now through feeding for a while. The cows can graze in the field east of the house. At the first of the year, however, I will need to start feeding in order to get the cows ready for calving. I love to see them start turning at the sound of a tractor.” Although she and Jim Mitchell were only able to get 16 calves down the driveway, son Aaron came out Saturday and got the rest. All he did was put a bale on the tractor’s fork, honk the horn and yell, and drive off slowly down the hill past the house. The cows lined up and, sure enough, followed him to the field. Then, he fed the bale to the cows. “I didn’t want them to think I was cheating them,” he said wisely.
After feeding the cows, he checked the bulls’ hay and pushed it closer to the front of their feed-through. Then he hauled the eight keeper heifers a bale of alfalfa hay. They are not used to their new corral yet, but they still came cautiously to the new bale of hay. “Pretty soon,” Winnie laughs, “they’ll hear the tractor and gather at their feed-through panel just waiting for some new hay.”
Sunday was enjoyable for Winnie, not only for a good relaxing church experience, but also for a visit from her niece and nephew-in-law, Connie and Matthew Preece. When they left, Winnie did what few chores were left, then watered all her flowers. A quiet evening and early bedtime finished her day.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are absent, and presumed to be hunting.