Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Recent rainfall brought flooding to Tremonton and the surrounding area, but has also come with some relief from the persistent drought and helped reduce the danger of wildfire in the area.

Utah has received nearly two inches of rain statewide over the past month, well above the long-term average of 1.5 inches, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Portions of the Bear River Valley have seen even more precipitation during that time frame, with the National Weather Service reporting as much as four inches in Tremonton and Garland, and even more around Elwood and Bear River City.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you