Recent rainfall brought flooding to Tremonton and the surrounding area, but has also come with some relief from the persistent drought and helped reduce the danger of wildfire in the area.
Utah has received nearly two inches of rain statewide over the past month, well above the long-term average of 1.5 inches, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Portions of the Bear River Valley have seen even more precipitation during that time frame, with the National Weather Service reporting as much as four inches in Tremonton and Garland, and even more around Elwood and Bear River City.
The moisture has helped reduce demand for outdoor watering, added to water storage in lakes and reservoirs, and quenched thirsty crop fields around the county.
Another benefit is increased soil moisture, which is generally high around the state except for portions of eastern Utah that have missed out on the monsoon activity. Recent storms have pushed local soil moisture numbers slightly above average — an important development as it helps more water get to reservoirs during spring runoff instead of being absorbed by parched earth.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 79% of the state remained in extreme drought or worse last week, an improvement over the previous week when more than 82% fit that description.
Officials are still cautioning residents to remain disciplined about their water consumption, as no single event is enough to pull the state out of a multi-year drought.
Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said that while many areas of the state have been fortunate to receive significant rainfall during recent days and weeks, the drought gripping the state and region is far from over.
“We need to stay vigilant and look for ways to stretch the water supply,” Ferry said. “If your area received rain, turn off your sprinklers and save that water for another day.”
Residents looking for tips on how to help reduce water consumption can be found at SlowtheFlow.Org.
Despite the recent monsoon rains, area streams are still flowing below normal, and local reservoirs are far from being filled.
Twenty-eight of the 47 reservoirs the state monitors are below 55%, which is better than last year, but still about 15% lower than normal for this time of year. At last check, Willard Bay Reservoir was 38% full, and 38% of monitored streams across the state are flowing “below or much below normal.”
Great Salt Lake continues to decline. As of last week, the average daily surface elevation was 4,189.6. It dropped past the previous record low (4,190.2) on July 3 and will likely continue to decline until mid-October.
High temperatures and drought conditions have caused an increase in the number of harmful algal blooms throughout the state over the past week, including at the Willard Bay Pond and Mantua Reservoir. Visitors are advised to check habs.utah.gov for current conditions and report suspicious algae.
Recreational water users should check reservoir levels before they head out. Conditions vary, and some boat ramp closures are in place due to low water levels, including both the south and north marinas at Willard Bay State Park.
Anglers heading to a river or stream to fish can visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website for tips to decrease stress on a variety of fish species and increase their survival when releasing them during hot weather and drought conditions.
So far in 2022, Utah has seen a 20% reduction in wildfires with a total of 699 starts. Box Elder County has yet to see a major wildfire this year, but with overall dry conditions, restrictions remain in place across the county until further notice.
While all the recent precipitation has been a welcome sight, it is also expected to contribute to a short-term increase in mosquito populations, which has local officials on high alert for West Nile virus.
The Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District is expecting a spike in mosquitos over the next week or two, as they reproduce in areas of standing water, including troughs, low spots in fields and pastures, borrow pits, overflowed ditches and canals, buckets and other man-made containers. The agency is asking property owners to inspect their properties for these types of sources, and eliminate them wherever possible.
“Our daytime technicians have been working hard to treat the mosquito larvae before they hatch off as adults, but a small percentage will still likely make it to the adult stage,” a post on the district’s Facebook page last week reads. “This small percentage can still accumulate to large adult mosquito populations.”
West Nile typically surfaces in the county in mid-to-late summer, so the timing is ripe for the disease to start making the rounds again.
During the 23 years that West Nile virus has been in the United States, the number of cases has been cyclical, peaking in 2012 with 5,674 cases nationwide. Utah’s worst year for the virus so far was 2006, when 158 cases were reported statewide.
In Box Elder County, 2008 produced highest number of human cases with eight people contracting the disease, according to the local mosquito abatement district. Since 2006, when the county had its first human case, there have been 17 documented cases of people in Box Elder County contracting the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito, including one death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract West Nile experience no symptoms. About one in five develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
In rare cases, the virus can cause severe symptoms that include inflammation of the brain and surrounding membranes, and about one in 1,500 cases turns out to be fatal.
The abatement district encourages anyone who sees a noticeable increase in adult mosquitoes around their home to report it by calling (435) 723-3700.