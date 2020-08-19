For many, the Junior Livestock Show is the heart and soul of the Box Elder County Fair. Buyers come from all around the state, county and Intermountain region to bid on hogs, sheep and cattle that have been lovingly raised throughout the year by local youth in 4-H and FFA program.
Because of COVID-19, the auction portion of the show is moving to an online-only format, but there will still be live shows at the fairgrounds Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.
“Despite all of the challenges that this year has presented, we are proud to continue the long tradition of supporting 4-H and FFA youth in our county,” said Lyle Holmgren, president of the Box Elder County Junior Livestock Show. “We want to offer you a heartfelt thank you for the continuing support of this worthwhile program.”
First and foremost, Holmgren said the goal is to make this year’s program “as safe as we can possibly make it for our youth, their families and friends.”
To encourage social distancing, each class of livestock will have its own day to show. All animals will return home after their shows.
Following weigh-ins later this week, the relatively new goat show will kick things off at 2 p.m., Monday Aug. 24.
The swine market show will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the main auction barn, with the swine champion class show at 8 p.m.
Wednesday will feature the sheep show beginning at 8 a.m. in the small indoor arena.
Thursday and Friday are all about beef. The market steer show will start at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 in the livestock arena, while Friday will feature the beef heifer show at 10 a.m., the dairy show at 1 p.m. and the bucket calf show from 2-5 p.m., also in the livestock arena.
Youth will be required to wear facemasks, and the classes will be smaller. Spectators will also be encouraged to wear facemasks and social distance, or they can watch from home as all the events will be live-streamed on the livestock show’s new website: https://boxelderjl.wixsite.com/bejl
After weighing classes are developed, they will be posted to the new website. Exhibitors, parents and others will be able to find their classes on that site.
Upon entering the class ring, youth will have their photo taken. This photo will be used in the new online auction program.
Once buyers have registered their online accounts, they can easily bid or boost any of the exhibitors’ projects. Bidding will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and will be open through Saturday, Aug. 29. On Sunday, youth will return their animals to the fairgrounds for loading and disposition.
“We are excited to use this technology, and feel that you will find it to be a great way to support our youth,” Holmgren said.