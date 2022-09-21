bird refuge 8

American avocets are among the birds you might see during a “Behind the Gates” event at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge this Saturday, Sept. 24.

Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge will celebrate National Public Lands Day with a “Behind the Gates Day” on Saturday, Sept. 24, giving the public access to drive a road through the refuge that is normally closed.

On Saturday, the Auto Tour Route will be in reverse (traveling clockwise) from sunrise to sunset. The D-Line Gate will open at 9 a.m. and the last entry will be at 1 p.m., allowing the public to travel on the the southernmost road in the refuge.

