Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge will celebrate National Public Lands Day with a “Behind the Gates Day” on Saturday, Sept. 24, giving the public access to drive a road through the refuge that is normally closed.
On Saturday, the Auto Tour Route will be in reverse (traveling clockwise) from sunrise to sunset. The D-Line Gate will open at 9 a.m. and the last entry will be at 1 p.m., allowing the public to travel on the the southernmost road in the refuge.
The D-Line begins at the southern end of of the Auto Tour Route and heads east, ending at I-15 in Perry. The road travels through prime migratory bird habitat, giving visitors a chance to see and photograph a wide range of species during the fall migration season.
Admission to the bird refuge is free. The Auto Tour Route is open daily from sunrise to sunset. The Wildlife Education Center at the refuge visitor center, 2155 W. Forest St., Brigham City is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
An opportunity to learn, give feedback
Refuge staff invite the public to participate in two upcoming “Listening Sessions” as the refuge prepares for comprehensive conservation planning to guide future management of the Refuge and Bear River Watershed Conservation Area.
The first session will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, 1157 S. Waterfowl Way, Farmington. The second meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5-7 p.m. at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge visitor center, 2155 W. Forest St, Brigham City.
Each meeting will be comprised of a short presentation followed by open house-style stations where attendees can learn more and provide comments.