Residents of Garland can expect their monthly sewer bills to increase by about $10 to help pay for the city’s new wastewater treatment facility, but officials say residents will still be paying less than they would if the city continued to use the Tremonton facility.
As required by law, the Garland City Council held a public hearing earlier this month before giving its final approval for the city to issue up to $6,625,000 in bonds to pay for the new sewer plant, which is scheduled to be completed and operational within the next year.
Garland Mayor Todd Miller didn’t say exactly when residents can expect to see higher bills, but said the increase is necessary for the project to be self-sustaining and not have to dip into the city’s general fund.
“(Sewer rates) are gonna raise about $10 between now and when we’re in operation, but that’s gonna be lower than if we’d stuck with Tremonton,” Miller said. “That’s plenty to pay for our bond and keep us ahead and keep our reserves.”
He estimated that after the rate increase, residents will be paying about $5 per month less than they would by staying on the Tremonton system.
After years of delays and renegotiations, the city is preparing to break ground on the new facility along the Malad River near 1400 South. Miller said the city has received all necessary approvals from state and federal agencies, and contractor Spindler Construction will have 300 days to complete the project.
He said the hope is to have all of the concrete foundation poured before the coming winter weather sets in, but “either way, it will go on this fall and all next summer to get this project done.”
The new plant will begin with a daily capacity of 500,000 gallons, with options to increase to 1 million and 1.5 million gallons per day.
Future expansions at the plant due to growth in the city could well result in future rate increases, but Miller said that would be at least several years down the road.
“There will be a day when there’s more users and we need to pay for the additions and those kinds of things,” he said. “We surely don’t anticipate in the next four or five years any more raises, for sure. Beyond that I have no idea.”
At its peak, he said the plant carried a price tag as high as $10.5 million, but the city was able to cut costs by bringing in a new engineering firm focused on “value engineering.
“We changed gears, and we got it down $2 million with this new contractor that’s helping us,” Miller said. “It feels great to see that we’re reducing the cost and still getting the plant that we need, and there’s room for expansion.”