Ray Douglas Morrison, 67, of Woodville, Texas, died at work from a massive heart attack August 21, 2020.
Doug was born December 16, 1952, the youngest son of Rodney William and Vernell Petersen Morrison. He was raised in Tremonton and graduated from Bear River High School in 1971. He was involved with the swimming and golf teams, and sang in the a capella choir. He served an LDS mission to The Netherlands and Belgium. He attended Utah State University, Ricks College, Church College of Hawaii, and Brigham Young University.
Doug liked sports and was involved in archery, hunting, bowling, golf, skiing, and swimming. At Ricks College (now BYU-I), Doug won the Rick’s College skiing tournament in the downhill slalom, was a member of the swim team and represented the college at the national junior college swimming championships, winning a silver and bronze medal. He still holds several BYU-I swimming records. He later swam on the BYU swim team.
In 1977 he married Linda Barendrect in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated from BYU in accounting and became a CPA and corporate controller and CFO. Throughout most of his career, Doug and Linda lived in California and Washington State. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints and held many positions.
Doug is survived by Linda and their four children, John Morrison (Hayley), Austin, Texas; Sarah Morrison, Puyallup, Washington; Dr. Mark Morrison, Puyallup, Washington, and Hannah Morrison (Tracy), Pleasant Grove, Utah; and two brothers, Don Morrison (Michelle), Fircrest, Washington, and J Richard Morrison, Salt Lake City. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Lynn Morrison (Eloise).
A memorial service was held in Puyallup, Washington September 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 15, 2021 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, where his remains will be buried.