Has “Humphrey” become your favorite name? No? Read the next chapter. Actually, Century Elementary School has begun a school-wide reading activity. Everyone (students, teachers, parents, grandma) will be reading the book, “Winter According to Humphrey”, and enjoying it together. Don’t be left out.
The Corinne City fire department was honored at the recent Corinne City council meeting. Team members have studied, practiced, drilled, mastered equipment use and up keep, enough to decrease their ISO rating from 6.9 to 5.5 – the lower the rating, the better the fire department. This is a big deal for the whole community as this number is used when home insurance is calculated. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell checked with her insurance company and immediately enjoyed the benefit of the new rating. She encouraged everyone to do the same.
The city council applauded the efforts and accomplishment of the fire department.
A good deal of time was spent by the council discussing the irrigation dilemma. The fee collected for the use of irrigation water has never met the cost, said Mayor Shane Baton. There is always a short fall, he said, between what the canal charges for water and what users are charged by the city. At one point it will be necessary to raise the fee for irrigation water, he continued, possibly to $75-$80 per hour.
Use of water for irrigation is charged by the hour, usually $60, and less for a half hour. As the ditch schedule is ready for distribution, the debate was whether or not to increase the price for this summer, or wait until next budget year. A decrease of users due to a price increase now would necessitate re-scheduling ditch use, a huge task.
Council members agreed that next year would be better and citizens, knowing the price increase is coming, may decide not to pay for an hour and reduce their irrigation turn, or check their budget for ways to pay for the water increase.