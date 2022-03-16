Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have been watching their yard and garden, and have been surprised to see tulips and crocuses coming up. They are anticipating getting out the shovels and rakes to keep on getting their yard and garden ready for spring.
Orson has been asked by the Box Elder School District to do some substitute teaching. He does whatever he needs to do according to the class in which he is substituting.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had their granddaughters out for four days due to having school days off. They went hiking, took the dogs for walks without the dogs’ leashes attached to their collars, and played on the swing set in the yard. Jim enjoyed taking them for rides on the four-wheeler. They also played games inside and did puzzles. On Sunday, Jim and Starr took Gabi and Madi back to their parents.
Laura Wheatley baked a turkey dinner to eat in the company of her and Zane’s parents — children ate elsewhere. However, Laura notes, all the leftovers are gone. The parents brought fresh fruit for dessert, for which all were grateful.
Saturday was Zane’s father Dave Wheatley’s birthday. The family enjoyed celebrating it with him.
Laura says her job in the PTA is going well. They are planning activities for the end of the school year.
Boyd Udy is busy doing the beginning of spring work. He says the calving is going real good in spite of the cold weather. He and the kids enjoyed the kids coming to ride horses and check the cows for calves. Boyd is teaching the kids about cows during these fun times. He says all his family is well.
Winnie Richman is trying hard to keep warm. It is difficult. “When I step into the house, I am assailed by warmth,” she says, “but after a few minutes I am again caught by the cold.” Is she never satisfied?! She will be so grateful for spring (that time of year between too cold and too warm)!
Winnie, too, has noticed the coming of her daffodils and a few tulips. Her son Aaron planted some crocuses last fall, but they have not shown up yet. She loves crocuses, and hopes they will come up for the first time.
Winnie is not eager for Daylight Savings Time. Oh well, it only hurts for a couple of days, and there is always the anticipation of sleeping in an extra hour this fall.