The citizens voted no in building a recreation center, but Mayor Vincent of Brigham and the city council are going to build it anyway, ignoring their constituents.
For the record, a recreation center is “not a constitutionally principled issue” to be voted on, a jail would be, because all citizens benefit from having a jail to protect the society from criminals. The recreation center only benefits those that choose to use it on the backs of other citizens. Should a man/woman work by the sweat of their brow to be forced to provide others a recreation facility? Why are our representatives not standing for the “Liberty” of all it’s citizens?
In Leviticus 25:10 it states, “proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof ...” It is clear that our representatives have no desire to protect the liberty of it’s citizens by continuing to grow the size and cost of government. They seek to undermine and destroy the liberty of all it’s citizens.
Mayor Vincent believes it is the communities responsibility to help raise your child/children. This is a deception, it takes a family to raise a child, not a community. In order for the government to be involved in the raising of your child/children, they must take all citizens money in order to provide the recreation/entertainment services they want to provide the community, thereby denying the families of their property and decreasing their budgets.
Citizens need to wake up and realize that they are being fed breads and circus’ by our government. The solution is to not participate in any government recreation/entertainment so that the government recreation/entertainment can be closed down and the free markets will then be able to come back in where they have been forced out by big government, Liberty is then restored to the people.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City