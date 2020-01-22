Wanted to share with you an interesting happening in Portage back in the 1980s.
There was this surprising sight when Grant came home from work one afternoon. Coming down the Lane he saw a propane truck in the left lane and it was not moving. As he got closer he could see that the truck was stuck up to its axles in the road. The asphalt had sunk and took the truck with it. Story goes that when the driver came into town, all was fine as he made his deliveries. When finishing his schedule, the driver headed out of town with no other thought than getting to the freeway. As he came closer to the Samaria Canal, all of a sudden the truck jerked to a stop and went down all four tires into the asphalt! He could not move either way to come up and out.
In the spring the water from the Portage Canyon runs down from the mountain and into the town ditch system. This year (‘80s) with a early, heavy run off it had not been diverted yet to the farming fields and so it was coming down 25800 North and the Lane where it would empty into the Samaria Canal. There was a point before the canal where there was a low spot in the ditch which had started seeping under the roadway. Unfortunately for the propane driver and truck, the road bed had become super saturated so that by the time the truck was leaving town that afternoon, unfortunately the weight of the truck sunk through the asphalt. The truck was pulled out and consequently Box Elder County and Portage Town began rebuilding the road from 8800 West, east toward the Malad River bridge and the culverts under the bridge had to be expanded to allow more water to pass through.
The Malad River has overflowed on several occasions over the years, requiring the Lane to be built up higher and higher each time because of winter runoff, especially between the existing bridge and the railroad tracks. The culvert under the Samaria Canal was rebuilt last year. Old pipe and cement was removed from earlier bridges, and new more up-to-date repairs were made to accommodate for more water and to stabilize the road structure. There are more and more large trucks and farm equipment coming in and out of Portage and the road sustains more wear, tear and damage. The Lane is the only arterial road in and out of Portage and so sustains the most traffic from those mentioned above and from also the private sector.
8800 West running north from 26000 has been redrafted and reconstructed this past year. There is still more to do to completely finish it off which will be completed next year. The town would have loved to take the construction to the four-way stop, but current finances had been expended. It takes a lot of time and money to keep roads in good repair, with work going on almost constantly. Winter does slow the road work down, but planning is going on full scale for next year.
I wanted to add at this point that we have the best snowplow driver! He is diligent and conscientious! Please give him a “Thumbs Up” or a hand shake when you see Mike John. Thank You Mike!