Editor,
We would like to sincerely thank all who entered work in the Fine Arts Department for thousands of the fair-goers to enjoy at the Box Elder County Fair. We have many talented artists in our county!
We appreciate our wonderful volunteers, who willingly donate their time year after year. We also wish to send a special thanks to Lori Nicholas for her service as director and wish her well.
We are especially grateful to Feldman’s for their generous donations to the Sweepstakes, Special Merit, and Scholarship winners each year and appreciate their support.
Thanks also to the Box Elder and Bear River High School and Middle School students for their entries in the Fair Book Cover Contest and we encourage their continued participation.
Sincerely,
Fine Arts Directors & Supervisors