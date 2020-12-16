Orson and Jeannette Poulsen had a wonderful Thanksgiving with each other. They had a wonderful turkey dinner and other traditional menu items, and of course, one of Orson’s great pumpkin pies for dessert. “It was nice to just relax,” Orson says.
This past Sunday the Poulsens drove to Salt Lake City to attend one of Jeannette’s grandsons’ birthday parties.
Orson reports he’s resting his horses and giving them time off.
Also on Sunday, the Poulsens drove to Cache Valley by way of Plymouth, and from there to Newton. “It was a nice drive on easy roads,” Orson says.
Laura and Zane Wheatley celebrated Thanksgiving with Zane’s parents and one of Zane’s sisters and their young girls. “It was great,” Laura says. All of Laura’s family took videos to share with other family members.
Ruby Wheatley is loving her violin lessons. “She makes a pretty good sound, even if only on one string,” Laura says proudly. Laura is surprised that the string she is learning is one of the inside strings and not one of the outside strings.
Boyd Udy reports a wonderful, quiet Thanksgiving with Jessica, her husband and her daughter Kynzee.
Boyd says his fields have plenty of feed, so he doesn’t get to use his team to feed the cows yet.
Winnie Richman had back surgery on Nov. 10. She is doing better each day with walking and getting around. Son Aaron and his wife April came to the hospital and took her home on Saturday, Nov. 14. April stayed until Sunday afternoon when Gayle Richman, Winnie’s sister in law, came and spent the rest of Sunday and part of Monday with her. When Gayle left, Melanie Young came for the night on Monday before getting up early and going to work on Tuesday. Winnie is very grateful for their help and company.
Winnie developed double vision in her right eye, so she made an appointment with her eye doctor to see what was happening. He sent her to Brigham City Community Hospital to be treated for a possible stroke. The nurses and doctor confirmed she had a little stroke. Several boring days later, April came and took Winnie home to Promontory. All is well, and Winnie has resumed her walking exercises.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had a wonderful Thanksgiving with Starr’s brother Patrick. They did their best not to have too many leftovers from the 24-pound turkey that Starr did for the meal. They had raised the bird for Thanksgiving dinner. Although Jim said they enjoyed soups, sandwiches and several other dishes from the bird, they were glad to freeze some of it for other treats later. The trio managed to put up their Christmas tree after dinner.
Jim says Gabi has lost two of her front teeth, but is hopeful they will grow back in by Christmas. “Kids are so cute!” Jim says. Both little girls are doing well. Gabi is back in school and says she is “so relieved” to be able to take her mask off at home.