Editor,
The weekend of Aug. 3, two horrific mass shootings took place forever changing families, friends, and communities.
However to blame Pres. Trump is total nonsense.
The spurious “left wing” failed to report that the cities of Chicago, Baltimore and many others all recorded over 50 shootings each with over 9 deaths per city. Los Angeles had over 20 stabbings as well as shooting. All resulting in more deaths.
All of these cities are sanctuary havens overseen by corrupt left wing polititions.
The cesspool of “fake news” (CNN, MSNBC, etc.) is so imbedded with those crooked polititions that they wouldn’t recognize the truth if it bit them in the ---.
The new hot topic is the so-called “red flag” law proposal which is the first step to dismantle the “Second Amendment.” In essense it says that if someone that doesn’t like you and knows you have a legal weapon, that person can call the cops with a made up story resulting confiscation of all your firearms. In other words, you are guilty until proven innocent. Not the other way around.
This law idea is just another left wing ploy to destroy our democracy.
We cannot allow that to happen.
I suppose that’s why they have a “jackass” as a party mascot.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield