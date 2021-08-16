The race for Tremonton’s next mayor is down to one candidate after Jeff Reese announced his decision to withdraw from the contest last week.
Reese announced his withdrawal by posting a statement on his Facebook page on Aug. 9.
“In the past 27 years I have served our amazing community in various positions. While it has definitely been a great honor and learning experience, I have decided that at this time I need to withdraw my name as candidate for your mayor,” the statement reads. “This decision does not come lightly. Much thought and prayer has been a part of this process. Family has always been my number one priority and that’s where I need, and want, to focus my attention.
Thank you for your kind words, encouragement and mostly for all your support.”
A potentially close race was shaping up between Reese and current Tremonton City Councilman Lyle Holmgren. Holmgren and Reese served together on the city council for 14 years, and both have long histories of public service in Tremonton and the Bear River Valley.
Reese’s decision means Holmgren is now running unopposed for the mayor’s seat, which opened up earlier this year when Roger Fridal decided not to run for a fourth term.
Tremonton residents can still submit write-in candidates for consideration for the mayor’s seat until Aug. 30, as well as for the city council seat Holmgren will vacate should he become mayor.
No candidates filed for Holmgren’s city council seat by the June 7 deadline, and as of last Friday only one write-in name, Justin Scoffield, had been submitted for that opening.
Holmgren has been on the city council since 2005. His grandfather, David Holmgren, was an early leader of Tremonton after moving there in the early 1900s and later serving three terms as mayor.