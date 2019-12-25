Dear Friends and Neighbors,
“Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away.” — Norman Wesley Brooks
Winter is a time of excitement and anticipation; a new year right around the corner, and the joyful holiday season rapidly approaching. Whether your Christmas traditions involve sipping hot chocolate next to the fireplace, a well-prepared family Christmas program or caroling from door to door, the holidays are a time for us all to gather in the spirit of family, unity, gratitude, love and joy.
The cheer that we look forward to each year does not end with the torn wrapping paper from the gifts or the putting away of decorations. Christmas cheer is a state of mind we can strive to live in long after the holiday season has passed. The loving, sharing and giving we find in wintertime cheer is what makes the holiday season so welcoming.
Let us reflect on how we may carry that same spirit of loving, sharing and giving long after the holidays. The holiday season is a wonderful time to rejoice in the achievements of the last year but also a great time to set goals for the coming year. Let’s all strive to share the same love and joy that we have given and received this holiday season to all throughout the coming year.
Utah has one of the shortest legislative sessions in the country. Should an issue arise that requires attention outside the 45-day General Session, the Utah Legislators can ask the Governor to call a special session. Only legislative business in the proclamation issued by the governor may be considered while in a special session. A special session is unique because it allows for focused deliberation on uniquely specific matters. On Dec. 12, the legislature convened for a special session to consider the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force’s recommendation following a call from the governor.
Over the past several months, the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force met and gathered public input throughout the state. After 17 public meetings, the task force arrived at an agreeable solution before the General Session. To have tax cuts begin in early 2020, and give us budgetary and revenue certainty as we prepare for the General Session, we needed to pass the legislation before the end of the year. Legislators came together to deliberate on this important issue in the Dec. 12 special session. Tax reform is an on-going effort; as we move forward, the 2020 General Session will allow us to make any necessary changes if and when they are needed.
Your input is valuable and highly encouraged as we continue to provide long-term, sustainable funding for public education, transportation and other core government services. During the General Session, we will be debating various issues on the Hill for 45 days, from January 27 to March 12. Thereafter, we will meet once a month during the interim to serve Utahns and our state in the best way possible.
Connect with the Utah Senate for updates wherever you live on social media. We’re on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and all sorts of other sites. Feel free to visit our new website for updates, articles, and information: https://senate.utah.gov/.
I’ll try to continually keep you informed about my work on the Hill — likewise, please keep in touch — I’d love to hear your insights and opinions.
I can also be reached by email at ssandall@le.utah.gov. My mobile phone number is (435) 279-7551. You’re also welcome to join me at the Capitol.
If you’d like to meet with me in person during the interim or the legislative session, you can reach Jason Gould at jgould@le.utah.gov. He’ll help us get in touch.
The end of another year can always bring feelings of both joy and melancholy. With 2019 coming to an end, and 2020 just on the horizon, it is time that we not only look forward to the fresh opportunities a new year brings but also to look back and find ways to allow the previous year’s challenges to strengthen us.
New year’s resolutions are a common tradition for most. But whether it’s a goal to eat healthier, get organized or learn a new skill, too many resolutions are long forgotten by the time mid-February comes around.
We can all learn from the words of Nikola Tesla: “Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they separate, man is no more.” As we forge ahead into the new year, we must remember, failure is a part of being human. It’s what we do when we fail that makes us special. We always have the option, the freedom, to try again.
This coming year, I hope that each and every one of us may resolve to become better versions of ourselves and welcome each challenge and joyful experience with a heart full of gratitude. Another 365 days full of possibilities for new encounters, new friendships and new answers await us. It’s up to us to discover them.
I’m truly grateful for the opportunity you’ve given me to serve in this capacity. We live in a unique and special place. Thank you for all you do to make Utah the best state in the nation — and thanks for paying attention.