It’s Reflections Spring Concert time! This amazing group of women is very excited about the program we have for you — a variety of Broadway/musical theatre numbers from the 1950s classics to the hottest contemporary shows.

Our “Raise Your Voice” concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Tremonton West Stake Center, 345 S. 1000 West. This is a free, ultimate family-friendly show, but we would appreciate it if you could bring a food item donation for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry.


