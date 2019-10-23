Utah State University in Logan hosted the site of the 2019 Region 11 cross country championship meet for both boys’ and girls’ teams, crowning the Bear River girls’ varsity team this year’s region champions while Ridgeline High took the title in varsity boys’ competition.
Not only did the Lady Bears dominate the field this season, junior Madison White took home an individual first place finish on Tuesday, Oct. 15. White’s time of 19:13.4 minutes was good enough for first place followed by sophomore Shylee Kofoed in fifth place overall with a time of 19:41.8. Liz Phillips, a sophomore at Bear River High, finished made the podium in eighth place at 20:05.2.
“Madison gave it everything she had and with 50 meters left she showed she really wanted that first place medal and championship,” said Coach Dan Line.
“For Shylee to be fifth overall is crazy and what an awesome time she ran,” Line added.
Rounding out the pack for the Lady Bears were sophomores Naomi Tomlinson in 13th place (20:40.2) and Katie Wynn in 25th place at 21:50.4 while junior Kenya Tomlinson finished the race in 28th place with a time of 22:44.7 minutes.
“Liz and Naomi stayed right on pace and didn’t drop any time and Katie showed what a promising and talented young runner she is,” Line said.
“I couldn’t be more pleased for a group of girls. They all stood up to the challenge and came out shining. So thrilled for them,” Line added.
Ridgeline High and Green Canyon High’s varsity girls’ teams took second and third place in Region 11. This was the third region title in varsity girls’ cross country at Bear River High.
“The varsity girls knocked off Ridgeline squads who had never lost at the region championships before,” Line added.
The Bear River boys’ varsity team also fared well taking third place behind Ridgeline and Logan High. Junior Daniel Curtis was the first Bear River Bear to finish the race in fifth place with a time of 16:41.5. Juniors Peter Nielsen (eighth place at 16:52.8) and Gabriel Wilson, 13th place at 17:03 followed Curtis. Keyjun Hale took 18th overall (17:24.4), Ammon Hunter finished in 21st place (17:33.1) and Kourtlan Rasmussen in 33rd place (18:10.2) rounded out the Bears’ varsity team.
“The boys were definitely pumped at the start. They ran the start the way we have talked about for the last two weeks. We knew we could do something special if Ridgeline wasn’t a hundred percent,” Line said while giving credit to Ridgeline seniors in the varsity boys’ race.
“They were solid and strong and finished so well. We ran our best and almost got a Logan squad who had two runners in the top three overall. We were really pleased to have taken third and we were so close to second place,” Line added.
Junior varsity teams also had the chance to race on Oct. 15. The Bear River boys’ team took first place, the school’s ninth region title for junior varsity, with five runners medaling.
“It was nothing less than a special day for every runner in the Bear River cross country program. Both Coach Tyrell Neal and I are so pleased and grateful for each athlete, their parents, our high school administrators and support staff and many people and organizations throughout the community,” Line said. “Everyone pitched in to make this year possible.”
Next up for the Bears is the 4A state meet to be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City. The girls’ race will begin at 1 p.m. and the boys’ race is set for 2:30 p.m.