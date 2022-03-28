The Bear River baseball squad split a pair of games last week, losing at home to Woods Cross before recording a shutout on the road against Juan Diego.
Hosting the Wildcats on Wednesday, both teams got off to a hot start with three first-inning runs, but the visitors took the lead for good with four runs in the second. The Bears would cross home plate just once more in the sixth inning as Woods Cross left Garland with a 10-4 win.
Looking to cleanse the bad taste from their mouths, the Bears headed to Draper on Friday to take on Juan Diego Catholic. Sophomore Degan Rigby pitched a shutout as the Bears rolled to a 14-0 victory over the Soaring Eagle.
Bear River won with defense and small ball, recording 11 hits — all singles with the exception of two doubles courtesy of Gehrig Marble, who went 3-of-4 at the plate.
The Bears improved to 7-2 overall as they start Region 11 play this week with a three-game series against Sky View. Bear River headed to Smithfield to start the series on Tuesday, then will host the Bobcats on Wednesday before heading back to Cache Valley to finish the series on Friday.
SOFTBALL
In their only game last week, the Lady Bears headed south to take on Weber on Monday, March 21 and came away with a dominant 14-3 victory.
The Bears led 6-0 after two innings. The Warriors played the next three innings even, but Bear River tacked on five runs in the sixth to pull away.
The Bears improved to 5-2 on the season and were scheduled to play before the home crowd for the first time this season, hosting Mountain Crest on Tuesday after this week’s Leader went to press. This week, they also have games scheduled at Taylorsville on Wednesday and at Logan on Friday.