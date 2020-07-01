Skyway Golf Course is set to host its annual Junior Golf Tournament, an event organized by local golf enthusiasts Pam and Dave Shaw that has been running for more than 20 years.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, July 9. Boys and girls aged 6 to 18 are invited to enter and will be separated into different age groups. This year, the 14- to 18-year-old boys and girls will check in at 6:45 a.m., while 6- to 13-year-olds will check in at 8:30 a.m., with tee-off at 9 a.m.
The cost for registration is $15 per player. For more information, call the golf course at (435) 257-5706.