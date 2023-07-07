big game permits

You can apply for a 2019 sportsman permit starting Oct. 24. If you draw the permit for bull elk, you'll have plenty of days and plenty of places to find the animal of your dreams.

If you didn't draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year — and you're still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall — your last chance to obtain a permit begins next week.

The permits are first come, first served, and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit.


