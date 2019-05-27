Justin Holmgren said his brother, Corey, wouldn’t be comfortable with people spending too much time at a Memorial Day event talking about him.
“But that’s exactly what we’re gonna do,” Justin said while addressing a crowd of hundreds during a Memorial Day service at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton on Monday, May 27.
Justin was somewhat joking, as he used the opportunity to recognize all of the men and women who have given their lives in the line of military duty, which is the reason Memorial Day was created in the first place.
But his speech, along with much of Monday’s event, was largely dedicated to Corey Holmgren, a Captain with the Utah National Guard and a member of the 19th Special Forces Group at Camp Williams who died unexpectedly in January while swimming at a pool in the Salt Lake City area.
In addition to his career as a marriage and family therapist, Corey was a chaplain with the Utah National Guard, a position in which he used his outsized capacity for sympathy and understanding to help soldiers through some of their darkest moments.
“He had an attitude, a persona, that allowed soldiers to open up to him,” Justin Holmgren said. “It’s something that meant so much to him.”
Justin also talked about how Corey went through the grueling process of Airborne School, even though he would not be sent into combat.
“It was important for him to do the same things the soldiers did so he could relate to them,” he said.
Corey’s wife Mindi and their children, along with other family members, were in attendance, as was the flag that was presented at Corey’s funeral. The flag was carefully folded and presented to Mindi by Dallen Holmgren, another of Corey’s brothers.
Lyle Holmgren, Corey’s father, also talked about Corey’s selfless nature, but became even more emotional when he talked about the mothers behind every military service member.
“They are the ones who, for the most part, raise these kids to be the good people they are,” Lyle said. “It’s a little bit the dads, but mostly it’s the mothers. It’s the mothers.”
Lt. Col. Gene Whitmore, an Army chaplain who worked closely with Corey, talked about the core purpose of Memorial Day, which began in 1868 as Decoration Day to recognize those who died in the Civil War.
Whitmore talked about the importance of other holidays recognizing military service, including Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day, which is meant to show gratitude those who have served and are still living.
“Many of those insist, however, that gratitude is truly due to those who lost their lives in service,” he said. Their sacrifices are great, and their contributions noble.”
He said that more than 1 million American men and women have given their lives in the course of military service, and all need to be remembered as the individuals they were, and for the impacts they had on everyone around them.
“Human nature makes it easy to forget what we have been given,” Whitmore said. “Some will not come home alive. Some will come home, only to succumb to the physical, mental and emotional wounds, and some will not return at all. For them, we will never forget, and we will never stop looking.”
He also took the opportunity to recognize Gold Star families — those who have lost loved ones in the line of military duty.
“Families wait for that knock on the door that will change their lives,” he said. “These sacrifices are not made on the battlefield alone, but in our homes as well.”
Tremonton’s annual Memorial Day event is usually held at Riverview Cemetery, but was moved indoors because of weather. Still, the cemetery was decorated with hundreds of flags and vases full of brightly colored flowers, and the city’s Midland Square was covered with flags and crosses, each of which represents a fallen service member. Visitors to the site can scan a QR code placed on each of the crosses to learn more about each individual they represent.
While recognizing the broad scope of the Memorial Day, Whitmore’s speech, like others on Monday, came back around to the native son of the Bear River Valley whose absence is still felt months after his passing.
“Just hours before his tragic death, he was serving soldiers who had recently returned,” he said. “He lived a life of selfless service.”