A few dozen people turned up at the Bear River High School track last Friday evening, brought together by a common sense of the loss of loved ones gone too soon.
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition held its annual suicide awareness and remembrance walk at the high school, near the location of a planned new park designed to serve as a calming space for people to focus on their mental well-being.
Family members, friends and other survivors laughed, cried and enjoyed each others’ company, all in a space where they could focus on the lives, rather than the deaths, of those who have taken their own lives.
“You can come here and people understand what you’ve been through,” said Jenny Schulze, a member of the coalition and one of the organizers of the walk. “It’s a time to talk about the person they were instead of how they died, and there’s something powerful about that.”
Beaded necklaces were laid out on a table for those who attended, arranged by colors signifying their relationship to those they have lost: purple for spouses, red for parents, green for children, blue for siblings, silver for friends, gold for grandparents, pink for relatives.
Some drew sidewalk-chalk messages of hope and support: “You’re not alone.” “The world needs who U were meant to be.”
Suicide prevention advocate and event organizer Tiffany Palmer, who lost a family member to suicide several years ago, said people who experience this very particular and painful type of loss are often left feeling unable to heal afterward.
“You almost feel like you don’t get to mourn because you’re busy defending them and what they did,” Palmer said.
Schulze added, “People get so fixated on how the death happened, sometimes they forget about the life of the person.”
Palmer said the act of bringing survivors together helps break down the barriers and stigmas often associated with suicide, which so often is talked about only in hushed tones — if at all.
“There’s a lot of healing in that connection with someone else who has gone through the same thing that you can’t get from anybody else,” she said.
Just a couple of blocks from the site of this year’s walk, plans are taking shape for a new “wellness park” featuring art, plants, resting places and other features specifically designed to be a place where people can come, turn off the distractions of the outside world, and just focus on their mental health.
The coalition has been working with Garland City since last year to find a location, and has settled on a parcel next to the Bear River Medical Arts building on 1000 North/12000 North near the Tremonton/Garland border.
Schulze said the location of the park near the high school will be ideal for bringing the whole Bear River Valley community together.
“I love it because (the high school) is the one thing we all share, no matter what community you come from in the valley,” she said. “Hopefully the park will have that same feel.”
A notebook left on a table provided the opportunity for people at the walk to share their thoughts and memories. The book will be buried as a time capsule at the site of the new park once it is completed.
Those who attended Friday’s walk were welcome to stay as long as they pleased. Some continued making laps around the track as the sun was setting, propelled by memories and grateful to focus on the good times spent with those who have passed on.
“It’s a walk you don’t want people to have to come to,” Schulze said, “but every year I always meet somebody who shares a story and this walk means something to them, even if it was their family member they lost 20 years ago or five years ago, they come and they get something they kind of missed out on.”