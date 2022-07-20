Support Local Journalism

A few dozen people turned up at the Bear River High School track last Friday evening, brought together by a common sense of the loss of loved ones gone too soon.

The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition held its annual suicide awareness and remembrance walk at the high school, near the location of a planned new park designed to serve as a calming space for people to focus on their mental well-being.

