I know I often talk about how Portage is truly a rural area. As we drive in or out of town it is interesting to see this in true reality.
Today as we were leaving town, Dan Thomas happened to be moving cattle down the Portage Lane, better know as the two-mile road to town. Some of those mommies looked like they were ready to pop! All black and moving slowly down the road with the starting of winter hide and hair thickening around their full bodies, some going this way, some the other. Cowboy Dan was guiding us in and out as best he could to move them and us out of the way. I have to stop and think that I am truly glad that we live out of the hustle and bustle of city living.
News is that Mike and Alisha Compton have sold their home out north of town. Now the search begins for a home for them. They are currently living in the downstairs of Alisha’s parents’ home (Mike and Cyndi Gevas). The longer they can stay the better, as far as I am concerned.
Eight, yes I said eight babies are expected in Portage in the upcoming months. See, I told you that Portage is growing in more than one way!
Karin and Gordon Cumins are headed for Florida! They have never been in attendance for their grandchildrens’ Primary program and decided this was the year no matter what! They will fly back instead of driving semi and Gordon will get a well-needed rest. Be safe and come home soon!
Happy to report that Blaine Wright is feeling much better this week. His surgery is not an easy one and will take a little time to recover. He is hanging in there, even with all the inconvenience and discomfort. Did someone say life is not always what we think it is going to be?
Grant and I had a couple of boys visit us the other day. Mom asked if they could come after they got off of the school bus. This is an agreement adoption. We are adoptive grandparents and they are adoptive grandkids! It was KK’s birthday and (here is a grandma’s moment) I don’t remember if he is five years old or six. He showed us his card and a 20-dollar bill his uncle had given him. He is old enough to know what to do with that! Cero Sanchez will be 10 on the 28th and they plan on celebrating them together. They already have a cake picked out, and who is coming to the birthday party.
It was cute scene as we came back into town today — there was dad, Clemente, Cero, KK and little Eliana trying to ride their new bikes up and down the street. KK hasn’t quite figured out how to handle the handle bars and Eliana is still pushing the bike instead of pedaling.
In rural areas you really notice the changing of the seasons. Looking around you see people getting ready for winter. Fields are getting disked, and also planting of winter wheat to rise up in the spring. Gardens are also getting plowed and leaves EVERYWHERE getting racked and hauled away. Cattle being brought down from the mountain summer pasture, ready for calving or just easier feeding for the cold season.
Roads around Portage are made ready. Weed killer was sprayed on the roadways to kill spring weeds sprouting in the cracks, which grow into bigger and bigger holes. Potholes and cracks already in place were filled in with asphalt to weather the cold snow and icy water. Brrr … makes me cold just thinking about it. I have family living in Arizona who think cold days are 65 to 75 degrees.