ReNee (Shaw) Woodruff
Happy 80th Birthday, ReNee (Shaw) Woodruff.
Renee was born Dec. 8 to Darrel & Phyliss Shaw. She married Dale Woodruff in 1958. They have 5 children: Barbara (Kevin) Vadnais, Del Ray (Tonya) Woodruff, Darrel Todd (Linda) Woodruff, Daniel (Jeanette) Woodruff and Kami (Bryon) Anderson. They are blessed with 13 grandkids and 8 great-grandchildren with one grandchild watching down from heaven. She also has two honorary children: Stephen (Sotheary)Peterson and Dave (Chanelle) Lund.
Renee has worked many places. She was a cabinet maker, waitress, and a farmer. She finally retired from Thiokol where she worked on insulating the Space Shuttle. ReNee is an excellent cook and is known for her rolls, cookies and cinnamon rolls. She enjoys family get togethers where she always provides a feast for all to enjoy.
Mom is the glue that holds our family together. Due to the pandemic she will be having a family celebration. We love her very much.