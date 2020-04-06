As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths grows in Utah, the governor announced a freeze on evictions last week and advocates demanded more inmates be released to prevent the spread in jails and prisons.
With businesses closed around the state to prevent the spread of the virus that's caused a global pandemic, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered landlords to allow rent payments from affected workers to be deferred and evictions stopped until May 15.
“This is designed to help people who, through no fault of their own, have lost jobs or lost income because of COVID-19,” he said.
As of Monday, April 6, 13 people had died from COVID-19 in Utah and the state had 1,675 confirmed cases of the virus. Those numbers included 33 cases in the Bear River Health District — 11 in Box Elder County and 22 in Cache County.
In other developments:
• The ACLU of Utah is going to the Utah Supreme Court to demand more prison and jail inmates be released so the facilities can take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, like social distancing and frequent handwashing. An inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail tested positive last week, and attorneys say it could spread quickly in jails and prisons. Similar petitions have been filed in other states.
• Herbert also extended his order closing restaurants to dine-in customers, but said people could come inside to order food if the businesses take social-distancing measures and local health officials allow it.
• He also refuted an April Fools joke gaining widespread attention online: A fake news story claiming that students would be required to repeat their current grade. Schools are generally closed, but students are still learning online.
• Two sheriff's deputies in Utah County and a jail employee at the Davis County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for COVID-19, which causes mild to moderate symptoms in many people but can be fatal for some, especially older adults. Utah County officials say the deputies were not at work when the symptoms began.