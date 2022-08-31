Joel Ferry

Utah Rep. Joel Ferry resigned from the Legislature on Friday, two months after Gov. Spencer Cox appointed him as executive director of the Department of Natural Resources. Ferry reportedly plans to stay on the November ballot despite his resignation. Utah Democrats are crying foul.

 Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune

On Friday, Joel Ferry, Gov. Spencer Cox’s pick to run the Utah Department of Natural Resources, resigned from the Utah Legislature. Despite leaving, Ferry has given no indication he will drop his bid for reelection in November.

A Utah Senate confirmation committee gave Ferry’s nomination as executive director of DNR a favorable recommendation on Friday. Ferry tendered his resignation shortly after that.

