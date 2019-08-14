The 2019 Miss Bear River Valley Competition will be held this Saturday, Aug. 17, with 10 candidates ready to compete for the title starting at 7 p.m. at Bear River High.
New changes to the entire Miss America organization will be felt at the local and state levels as well and will include social impact statements, part of this year’s evening gown competition. This year’s candidates will include:
• Shawnee Thompson, daughter of Kasey and Jennifer Thompson. Her platform is “Bullying: Building Resilience” and her talent will be a Star Wars medeley on the flute.
• Mickenna Rasmussen, daughter of Preston and Melissa Rasmussen, will be promoting her platform, “Utah Foster Care: Spreading the Word.” Mickenna will dance to “It’s Raining Men” for her talent.
• Shahaley Brandt, daughter of Glenn and Angela Brandt, will be performing a vocal and acoustic talent to “Good to be Alive” and will promote her platform, “Imagination Conservation: The Arts Advantage.”
• Josie Starkey, daughter of Justin and Kathy Starkey, will be performing a lyrical dance to “Somebody You Loved.” Her platform is “Endometriosis: Putting an End.”
• Sarah Young, daughter of Bryon and Kerrie Young, will promote her platform, “Cyberspace: Using the Internet Safely.” Sarah’s talent will be a vocal to the song “Stone Cold.”
• Aldena Young, daughter of Tom and Rose Smith and the late Loren Linford, will be performing a piano solo and her platform will be “Observe and Serve: One Million Acts of Kindness.”
• Cambria Christensen, daughter of Paul and Leslie Christensen, will be performing a contemporary dance routine titled “Liability.” Cambria’s platform is “Know the Able, Not the Label.”
• Allison Smith, daughter of David and Trudi Smith, is promoting her platform, “Empowering Youth Through 4-H.” Allison will be performing a folk vocal with guitar to the song “From This Valley.”
• Lindsay Hales, daughter of Brian and Colleen Hales, will be playing the piano to “Norwegian Concerto,” for her talent and promoting her platform, “Project You: Building Confidence Through Service.”
• Kalli Capener, daughter of Jay and Kristi Capener, will be performing a contemporary and lyrical dance routine titled “What Do You Call Beauty?” Kalli’s platform is “ACE Awareness: Understanding, Recognizing, Preventing.”