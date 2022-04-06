Who will represent the Republican Party in this year’s election for three key positions at the county level remains uncertain following the recent nominating convention of the Box Elder County Republicans.
At the convention held on March 26, the Republican nominations for two open seats on the county board of commissioners and the race for county sheriff will be decided by a primary vote on June 28 after none of the candidates reached the 60% threshold to secure the party nomination for the November general election.
Boyd Bingham, who is running for the county commission seat being vacated by Jeff Hadfield, came up one vote short of winning the nomination outright as he garnered 179 votes, or 59.87% of the total.
Bingham, the mayor of Honeyville, is running against Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent for the Republican nomination. The winner in the June primary will face Democrat Amber Hardy in the general election.
The other two races at the party convention were about as tight as they could be.
In the race for the county commission seat to be vacated by Jeff Scott, former state representative and Utah Highway Patrolman Lee Perry edged Curtis Marble, a third-generation farmer from West Corinne, by a single vote — 146 to 145. No one else filed to run for that seat by the March 4 deadline, so the only potential challenge to the winner of the primary would be a write-in candidate.
The race for county sheriff was also neck and neck, with incumbent Sheriff Kevin Potter earning 147 delegate votes to challenger Jason Jensen’s 144 votes.
While the Republican primary doesn’t officially decide who will occupy the county offices, it has served as the de facto general election for more than a quarter century. A Democrat hasn’t won election to a Box Elder County office since 1995, when Jay Hardy ran on the Democratic ticket. Hardy would go on to win a second stint on the commission in 2007 after switching to the Republican ticket.
In other county-level races, Stephen Hadfield is running unopposed in a reelection bid for Box Elder County Attorney. Also running unopposed are County Clerk Marla Young, and Box Elder School District Board of Education members Julie Taylor and Karen Cronin.
Two incumbent school board members are defending their seats this year. Wade Hyde faces a challenge from Amber Hayden, of Elwood, in District 3; and Clyde Wohlgemuth is being challenged by Danielle Wright, of Brigham City, in District 6.
The county auditor position is soon to be vacant following the resignation of Tom Kotter, who has served in that role since first being elected in 2010. Kotter, whose resignation will be effective as of April 15, is leaving to become the finance director for Brigham City Corp.