Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Republican delegates met last week in Brigham City last week to pick someone to serve the last three months of the current term of Joel Ferry, who resigned from his seat in the Utah House after Gov. Spencer Cox appointed him to lead a state agency.

Among four candidates in the Sept. 20 special election, GOP delegates from Utah House District 1 chose Brigham City Councilmember Thomas Peterson to fill the seat until the end of this year. The district covers most of the geographic area of Box Elder County, including the western half of Brigham City, as well as the northwest corner of Cache County.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.