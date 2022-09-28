Tom Peterson is sworn in by Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson at the state capitol after Republican delegates last week picked Peterson to serve the remainder of the legislative term of Joel Ferry, who was confirmed last week as director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
Republican delegates met last week in Brigham City last week to pick someone to serve the last three months of the current term of Joel Ferry, who resigned from his seat in the Utah House after Gov. Spencer Cox appointed him to lead a state agency.
Among four candidates in the Sept. 20 special election, GOP delegates from Utah House District 1 chose Brigham City Councilmember Thomas Peterson to fill the seat until the end of this year. The district covers most of the geographic area of Box Elder County, including the western half of Brigham City, as well as the northwest corner of Cache County.
With four candidates, the delegates held three rounds of voting, with the candidate receiving the fewest votes eliminated after each round. Because the district covers more than one county, state delegates did the voting, with 57 of 65 Republican delegates from the area present.
Peterson led the field with 19 votes in the first round, when Karson Riser was eliminated. Peterson picked up most of Riser’s votes in the second round, earning 28 votes and eliminating Justin Brown. He then defeated former state legislator Ben Ferry, 37 to 20, in the final round.
Peterson is not new to elected office, having served on the Brigham City Council since 2014.
Peterson, Riser and Ben Ferry are all running as write-in candidates to represent Republicans in the Nov. 8 general election against Democrat Joshua Hardy. Last week’s special election has no bearing on the general election, but might provide some insight into who might end up in the seat pending the outcome of a legal challenge by Utah Democrats.
Joel Ferry, who received the Republican nomination earlier this year before he was tapped by Cox in June to lead the Utah Department of Natural Resources, remains on the ballot pending a challenge from Hardy and the Utah Democratic Party that has made its way to the Utah Supreme Court. He resigned from his legislative seat in August following accusations that continuing to hold both positions would violate a separation of powers clause in the Utah Constitution.
Utah Democrats are seeking to have Joel Ferry disqualified from the race, claiming that allowing him to remain on the ballot would go against the state constitution. In addition to the separation of powers issue, they say it could circumvent the democratic process because Ferry would likely win in the heavily Republican-leaning district, then could resign from the seat and keep his job with the DNR, opening the door for the GOP to pick a replacement from within its own ranks.
Hardy says Ferry’s continued presence on the ballot is unfair to him and to Republicans Riser, Ben Ferry and Peterson.
“It’s time that we set a precedent in Utah that our state is not ruled by one party, but by our Constitution and the rule of law,” Hardy told the Salt Lake Tribune.
If Ferry were disqualified, Hardy would likely be the only name on the ballot since write-in candidates’ names are not printed on it.
Last month, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson refused requests from Democrats to disqualify Ferry from the November election. Democrats then went to federal court to stop elections officials from printing ballots while their claims that Ferry was ineligible to serve were adjudicated, but U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish declined to remove his name from the ballot.
In response to the Democratic lawsuit, Ferry’s lawyers suggested there’s a possibility that Ferry will choose to return to his legislative seat if he wins the election in November. Last Wednesday, the Utah Senate voted unanimously to confirm Ferry as director of the DNR.
The situation has created some uncertainty for local Republican leaders, who are taking a wait-and-see approach to whether the Utah Supreme Court will make a ruling in the case as the election draws near and ballots are scheduled to be mailed to voters in October.
“We don’t have any way of replacing, per state law, the official party candidate on the ballot,” said Dale Millsap, chairman of the Box Elder County Republican Party.
Millsap said some are contending that Peterson’s name should be allowed on the ballot following last week’s special election, “but we’re still waiting for more advice from legislative counsel.”
He said it’s “not the most comfortable situation” for the party to be in.
“I hate the timing and the appearance of it,” Millsap said. “I also recognize that our county is 85% Republican, and it’s important to me as the chair to do what I can that’s legal to try to try to preserve that seat as a Republican seat.”
