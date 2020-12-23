December locomotive demonstrations at Golden Spike National Historical Park are an opportunity for visitors to experience the wonder of a steam locomotive in winter.
This year the Union Pacific Locomotive 119 will run throughout the day on Dec. 29-31 in a celebration of the power of steam. The locomotive will run along approximately one mile of the historic grade where visitors will have the opportunity smell, hear, see and feel the power of these historic machines. The cold winter air causes billowing clouds of steam to pour from the locomotive as it moves down the track.
The locomotive will run at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., with a final run at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. Golden Spike National Historical Park will implement a ticket reservation system in order to meet the CDC, state and local guidance related to COVID-19.
Each person over the age of two will be required to have a reservation ticket. Tickets must be purchased online at Recreation.gov or using the Recreation.gov mobile app (Link: https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/10086684/ticket/10086685). Tickets will not be available at the park.
The Last Spike Site at the Visitor Center will be open to ticket holders only. No ticket will be required to access the Big Fill Overlook, Big Fill Trail and East Auto Tour (weather permitting). The West Auto Tour is closed for the season.