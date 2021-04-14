After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, one of Bear River High School’s most beloved modern-day traditions was back to the delight of hundreds of spectators last Friday.
The school auditorium hosted a nearly packed house for the annual “Dancing With the Bear River Stars” competition, which is modeled after the popular ABC television series. Ten student couples spent weeks rehearsing their dance routines and performed in front of their peers, parents and others in attendance.
This year’s theme, “What We Watched as Kids,” played on popular television shows, movies and musicals, from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Newsies” to classic cartoons like “Popeye” and “Scooby Doo.”
Attendees cast votes for their favorites. Coming out on top in the ballot boxes were:
• 1st place: Ashton Harrow and Olivia Chournos, “Tangled” (Rapunzel)
• 2nd place: Kinley Richards and Cael Wilcox, “Saved by the Bell” theme song
• 3rd place: Kourtlan Rasmussen and Haylee Dimond, “King of New York” (Newsies)