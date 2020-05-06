Following the guidance of state and local officials, local restaurants have started letting customers back into their dining rooms for the first time in six weeks.
Last Friday, The Pie Dump in Garland held a limited reopening with 10 tables. Before making the move, the popular local restaurant asked Facebook users how they thought it should proceed, with many responding enthusiastically in favor of sitting in their favorite booths again.
Manager Maggie Fitzgerald said that response played a role in the decision to reopen.
“We figured if customers didn’t want us to, we shouldn’t be doing it,” Fitzgerald said, “but almost everyone said they wanted us to be open.”
While the dining room is open, things aren’t all the same as before. Tables near the entrance and cash register remain off-limits to facilitate social distancing, employees are wearing facemasks, and all food is being served in disposable to-go containers. The restaurant also has to briefly close at 10 a.m. every morning for a mid-shift cleaning and sanitizing.
Similar scenes are playing out across Box Elder County and Utah, where businesses are walking the line between getting back to normal and staying safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The state lifted some restrictions on Friday, May 1, and local health departments have largely followed Gov. Gary Herbert’s lead.
“We are helping to support the governor’s phased guidelines,” Bear River Health Department spokesperson Holly Budge said. “What we’re trying really hard to do is walk through the guidelines with businesses so they can be successful, so we can reopen the economy but also protect public health.”
Some businesses and services in the area reopened on Monday, May 4.
The Grille restaurant in Tremonton used last weekend to prepare its dining room for a limited reopening on Monday. It, too, is keeping some tables closed to keep groups of customers apart from one another, and implementing extra cleaning and sanitizing procedures. The adjoining Bear River Bowling Center remains closed until further notice, as it faces its own set of challenges in terms of keeping equipment clean and sanitized.
The Tremonton City Library unlocked its doors at 10 a.m. Monday, with limited hours and services. Some of its new restrictions include a requirement for patrons to wear facemasks, limited use of library computers, and keeping testing and meeting rooms off limits, among others.
The library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with curbside book pickup offered weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m.
While some operating restrictions have been relaxed, it doesn’t necessarily mean people will automatically return to their pre-pandemic consumer habits.
Fitzgerald said dine-in business at The Pie Dump has been slow to resume so far.
“I think people are still kind of nervous,” she said.
The restaurant is still offering curbside pickup, and has expanded its takeout dinner service from one Saturday night per month to a Friday and Saturday, which Fitzgerald said it will do this weekend as it looks for creative solutions to make up for lost dine-in business.
“We want to thank all the customers who are still coming in, but want everyone to know you can still get curbside service if you don’t want to come in,” she said.
Some are still awaiting guidance on when they can start letting customers in again.
Crystal Hot Springs was originally planning to open last Saturday, but will have to wait until the state moves from the moderate-risk, or “orange,” phase to the low-risk, or “yellow,” phase, General Manager Adam Nelson said.
“Hopefully we’ll be open in two weeks,” Nelson said.
Budge said the health department is facing challenges in applying the requirements and guidelines to businesses that don’t always fit neatly into one category.
“It’s tricky,” she said. “This whole experience, we’re figuring it out as we go.”
The Bear River Health Department reported two new case of COVID-19 in its coverage area of Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties last week, bringing the total for the area to 62 cases. As of Monday, the death toll for the three-county district remained at one, and that was a case in which a Willard man contracted the illness while serving a church mission in Michigan.
The slowdown in new cases last week came as local testing options were being expanded. Last week, the health department started offering drive-through testing at its Brigham City office through a partnership with the Utah Department of Health and Community Health Centers, Inc. Before that, Bear River Clinic in Tremonton was the only place in Box Elder County offering drive-through testing.
While it’s too early to say whether the drop in positive tests last week represents an overall downward trend in coronavirus infections locally, Budge said the Bear River area has “been fortunate in where we’re at with our numbers.
“We believe our community has done a good job adhering to the recommendations of social distancing, staying home when sick, covering coughs and washing hands,” she said. “That’s truthfully what’s going to stop this illness. We would love not to see a second wave.”